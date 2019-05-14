BURNETT, Jeanette Green Jeanette Green Burnett, 93, of Roswell, formerly of Stone Mountain, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Born January 20, 1926, in Atlanta, she was the daughter of the late George Washington and Willie Griggs Green. Jeanette worked alongside her late husband, Clifford Franklin Burnett, Jr., at his photofinishing business, Cliff Burnett Color Labs, Inc., which provided photo processing services for professional photographers nationally for almost 40 years. Jeanette is survived by her four sons, Dr. Clifford F. Burnett, III, and his wife, Dr. Gayle Mason, of Roswell, George T. Burnett and his wife, Ellen, of Cumming, Michael B. Burnett and his wife, Kris, of Navarre, FL, Keith G. Burnett and his wife, Jill; two daughters, Jean B. Roberts and her husband, Dave, of Stone Mountain, and Julie Wilson and her husband, John, of Milton; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; and many more loving family and friends. In addition to her parents and her husband, Jeanette was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Delores Suzanne Burnett; and sisters, Carolyn R. Green and Dorothy A. Allen Calling hour will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am Clairmont Presbyterian Church with funeral services to follow at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clairmont Presbyterian Church in Decatur where Jeanette and her husband Cliff were members for over 60 years. Online condolences may be made at www.ASTurner.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 14, 2019