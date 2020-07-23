LEATHERS, Jeanette With profound sadness for our earthly loss, we announce the passing of Eleanor "Jeanette" Leathers, 80, beloved wife of Jack Smith Leathers. After fighting courageously for six weeks following a second stroke, our dear Jeanette gave way to pneumonia. Jeanette slipped away peacefully the evening of Saturday the 18th of July 2020, surrounded by her devoted family. Daughter of Bonnie Mae Horn and William Eldridge Wellborn of Alabama, Jeanette was born in Horn Valley, lived in Brunswick, and relocated with her parents and four sisters to Atlanta at nine years old, where she attended Sylvan Hills Grammar and High School. She later graduated from Savannah School of Interior Design and went on to head two successful businesses, The Dunwoody Dusters and Jeanette's Interiors. Jeanette's incredible style was iconic and design talent was evidenced in each home upon which she placed her beautiful touch. Her joy of entertaining and cooking was always a highlight of the holidays. Jeanette's love for her savior, Jesus Christ, was matched only by her love for her husband, Jack. Their eternal devotion to each other has been a blessing to all of their children and grandchildren. Jeanette was preceded in death by her loving son, Dwight Leathers and two of her sisters, Francis Barrett and Dorothy Hembree. Surviving are her devoted husband of 56 years, Jack Smith Leathers; daughters: Terrie LaBelle Harris (Bill) FL; Bonnie Coffman, GA; Jackie "JJ" Gibson (Tom) CO; Eight beloved grandchildren: Jacob Thompson (Ashley), AZ; Robert and Morgan LaBelle, GA; Derek and Alexis Coffman, GA; TJ, Caroline and Finn Gibson, CO; Three great- grandchildren: Kelton, Harlow and Berkli Thompson, AZ; sister, Shirley O'Neal, GA; sister-in-laws: Mary Ann Leathers, FL; Joanne Leathers GA; her brother-in-law, Reed Barrett; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Jeanette and family owe special thanks to Nina for her dutiful caregiving and friendship over the last two years. We are also grateful for a special few who touched our lives in Jeanette's last weeks and days: nurses, Emily and Georgia for taking special care of Jeanette; Megan for making those last three FaceTime calls between Jack and Jeanette, and George for bringing us peace the night we had to let go of Jeanette. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family Friday from six until eight o'clock in the evening at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs. Funeral services celebrating Jeanette's life will be conducted Saturday, the 25th of July at eleven o'clock in the morning at The Grotto outdoor venue at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Highway, NW, Sandy Springs. In light of Covid-19 and to protect one another, please wear masks inside the funeral home and practice social distancing and/or mask protocol outdoors at the Grotto and graveside.