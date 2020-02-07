|
MALOOF, Jeanette Jeanette Azar Maloof, 96, of Sandy Springs, GA, went home to be with the Lord on February 5, 2020. Mrs. Maloof, the devoted wife of the late Edward Joseph Maloof for 68 years, was born on March 22, 1923 in Atlanta, GA to the late David and Betty Azar. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with her wise, kind, humble, gracious and gentle ways brought much love and joy to her family and friends, whom she loved dearly. Her life's devotion was her family and doing for others. Mrs. Maloof attended Hoke Smith School and graduated from Commercial High School. She was retired from Metropolitan Life, Architectural Division. Mrs. Maloof was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Williamson. She is survived by her daughters, Yvette Deraney, Rhonda and Dan Wolf, Marselle and Mike Barnick; seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Bernice Azar and Edna Maloof and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, February 8, at 10:30 AM, at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2020