MILLER, Jeanette (Tracy) Jeanette Anne Tracy Miller "Jan" was born June 7, 1939, in Niagara Falls, New York, and died August 20, 2019, in Kennesaw. She met her future husband Bill in Atlanta and they married on December 19, 1959 at Saint Bartholomew Episcopal Church in Atlanta, the beginning of nearly sixty years of unique love for each other. Jan and Bill raised two wonderful children, son Christopher Allen Miller (Charity), and daughter Catherine Elizabeth Batterton (Brian). Jan deeply loved and cherished her children and six grandchildren, Blake, Brandon, Reagan, Chelsie, Christain, and Heath. Jan was a graduate of Druid Hills High School, Class of 1957. She enrolled in the Atlanta Art Institute and worked full time at The Georgia Power Company. At age nineteen she met her future husband and they married shortly thereafter to begin a long and loving life partnership together. As an Army career wife, she was the ultimate hostess, companion and supporter of her husband, faithfully devoted to the Army family and the solo care of her children through her husband's wartime deployments. Together the family enjoyed extensive European travel during extended tours of duty in Germany and Italy. During stateside tours she attended Bradenton Junior College and Kansas State University to pursue her love of history. Jan will be remembered for the fresh flowers that always adorned her dinner table, saying to never miss an opportunity to make yourself and others happy. She orchestrated countless family gatherings where she demonstrated her consummate cooking skills. Jan cared for her family with love, tenderness and generosity, never failing to bring a smile with her quick wit and humor. She adored her many girlfriends with a true sweetness of spirit. She leaves us with a legacy of enduring love, traditional values, and love of Country. She was predeceased by her brother John Austin Tracy, her mother Elizabeth Ashley Stephens, and her father John Woodrow Tracy. Jan is survived by her husband Bill and one sister Beverly Flynt (Jimmy, deceased). Services will be held at four o'clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, August 27th at The Episcopal Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, 1795 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, Georgia 30062. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 22, 2019