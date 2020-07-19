1/
Jeanette Querin
QUERIN, Jeanette Jeanette W. Querin, age 91, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. F. D. Woodard, died peacefully the morning of July 12, 2020. Jeanette was born in Royal Oak, MI, grew up, married and lived in Cleveland, Ohio near her large extended family, then many happy years in Dunwoody, GA. outside of Atlanta. She lived her final years at Arbor Terrace of Asheville, NC, where she was cared for with kindness and genuine affection. Jeanette was predeceased by her long time, beloved husband Fred Querin. She is survived by her son Scott and his wife, Ellen, her son Bill, and her daughter Linda and her husband, Rick. She is also survived by grandchildren, Benjamin Querin, Emily Querin, Jessie Bolster, Katie Querin and Holly Querin. She is survived by two nieces, whom she loved as daughters: Barbara Trevethan and Sue Parent and their husbands. Jeanette is predeceased by her parents, Bessie and Dennis Woodard, by brothers Robert Woodard, Donald Woodard and sister Elizabeth Miller and their spouses. Second only to her love of family, Jeanette lived a life of devotion to her church. She was an active participant in the East Cleveland Congregational Church in Cleveland, Ohio and the Congregational Church of Needham UCC, in Needham, Mass. She was a member of the Dunwoody United Methodist Church for over 50 years, the church she cherished above all others. She served as a long time Stephens Minister, delivered hundreds of Meals on Wheels, helped church bazaars raise funds for Habitat Humanity, participated in church circles and dinners - and her special delight, took flowers to parishioners in need of solace or celebration. Memorials may be made in Jeanette's honor to Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mt Vernon Rd, Dunwoody, Ga. 30338. Jeanette will be interred with her husband Fred Querin in the Columbarium at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian in Arden, NC is assisting the family. A guest register is available online at www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Memories & Condolences
