WILKERSON, Jeanette "Janie" Mrs. Jeanette "Janie" Starr Wilkerson, age 90 of Hampton, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Mrs. Wilkerson is preceded in death by her parents, William M. Starr and Edna Jones Starr; 4 brothers and 5 sisters; her husband of over 50 years, Idus Milam "Buddy" Wilkerson; son-in-law, Jimmy Floyd. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, as well as a great-grandmother. She was a lifelong member of Berea Christian Church in Hampton and a past member of the Eastern Star. Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Floyd of Stockbridge; grandson, Ernie Williams of Stockbridge; great-grandsons, Samuel Williams, Benjamin Williams, John Thomas Williams and their mother, Jennifer M. Williams of Peachtree City; numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation for Mrs. Jeanette "Janie" Starr Wilkerson will be Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Berea Christian Church. Interment will follow in Berea Cemetery. Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 13, 2019