McCUIN, Jeanie Laurie April 11, 1942 March 7, 2019 Jeanie Laurie Candler McCuin, 76, passed away on Wednesday, March 7, 2019. A private service was held at 2:00pm on Saturday March 9, 2019 at Christ Church of Saint Simons, Georgia with Dr. Bob Brown officiating. Born in McDuffie County to the late Walter Lewis and Ruth Young Candler, Jeanie is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ralph, brother-in-law Lanier McCuin, wife Toni, two nephews, Brandon McCuin, wife Jill and children Aaron and Abigail, Bryce McCuin, wife Jamie and children Jameson, Joshua, Jackson and Logan, cousin Dudley Weathers and wife Ann, children Kay, Bill and Troy and several descendant family members of Walter Linton Candler. Jeanie grew up in Thomson, Georgia. After graduating high school, she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree at Woman's College of Georgia, a Masters at Georgia Southern and Post Graduate work at the University of Georgia. She began her career as a teacher in the Camden County School System and later served as a counselor with Floyd County Schools in Rome, Georgia. She held several positions with the Georgia Department of Human Resources in Atlanta, including consultant for Day Care Centers, liaison to the Department of Human Resources Board and retired as the Director of the Office of Personnel of the Division of Mental Health, Mental Retardation and Substance Abuse. Following retirement, Jeanie and Ralph, moved to Saint Simons, Georgia. She served as a Counselor on the Glynn/Camden Drug Court, and dedicated most of her career and retirement to helping those with special needs and addiction problems via counseling, volunteer work and serving as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA). Above all else, Jeanie was best known for being a compassionate person, gracious servant and amazing host. She loved spending time with family, preparing gourmet meals and entertaining everyone she welcomed into her home. She loved traveling and made visits to Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Mediterranean. Though she may be gone, her legacy of loving and serving others lives on in the many lives she was able to touch. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary