THOMAS, Jeanie Jeanie Johnston Thomas, 78, passed away peacefully with her family around her on March 11, 2020, following an extended illness. Jeanie was born on July 3, 1941, in Knoxville, TN, to David and Adela Johnston. During her father's service in World War II, she lived in Milwaukee, WI. Her family then spent time in Bethesda, MD, and later moved to Wilmette, IL. Jeanie attended New Trier Township High School in Winnetka and graduated from Miami University in Oxford, OH, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. There she met John L. Mather, who became her first husband and the father of Katrina and Emily. After graduation, Jeanie lived in Chicago before settling in Atlanta. She earned her master's degree in Political Science at Georgia State University. Following the end of her first marriage, Jeanie married William R. Thomas, her loving husband of 38 years. Jeanie was a long-time policy analyst for the Georgia General Assembly (Senate Research Office). She then worked for the Governor's Development Council, before moving to the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies at Georgia State University. While there she worked for the Governor's Office, focusing on transportation and economic development policy. In retirement, she served as an appointed member of the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority. Jeanie was loved for her thoughtful intelligence, warmth, and compassion. She was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta and a supporter of the ACLU and the International Rescue Committee (IRC), volunteering to help refugees adjust to life in the United States. An avid quilter, Jeanie made quilts for family, friends, and the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games. When Jeanie laughed, she did it with all of her soul. It was pure and sweet and true, exactly the way that she loved those around her. She is deeply missed. Jeanie is survived by her husband, Bill Thomas; daughters Katrina Sherman (Steve) and Emily Mather (Kirk Graves); brother Stuart Johnston (Jean); stepson Eric Thomas (Laurie); and grandson, Ethan Thomas. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association in her memory (https://www.lbda.org/).
