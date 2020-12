LYNCH, Jeanmarie



Jeanmarie Buedel Lynch, 79, died early Saturday morning at her home in Loganville, GA from complications of Lewy Body Dementia, with her husband of 61 years, Jerald (Jerry), by her side. A memorial service is scheduled Thursday at 2 p.m. at Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Lilburn, GA; visitation with the family is scheduled an hour prior to and immediately following the service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store