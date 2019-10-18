Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bible Way Ministries International
894 Constitution Rd. ..SE
Atlanta, GA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Bible Way Ministries International
894 Constitution Rd. ..SE
Atlanta, GA
Jeannette Knox Obituary
KNOX (HALL), Jeannette Deborah Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Jeannette Deborah Hall Knox, of Atlanta, GA, will be Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 11 AM; Bible Way Ministries International, 894 Constitution Rd. ..SE, Atlanta, GA. Dr. Monte Norwood, Officiating. Apostle Matthew Norwood, Eulogist. Interment, South-View Cemetery. Remains will lie instate at 10 AM until one hour prior to service. She leaves to cherish her memories; devoted husband of 53 years, Deacon Winston L. Knox; daughters, Wendy Knox Cotton (Sean) and Wanda Knox Ray (Rodney); four granddaughters, Jazmyn Renay (Aspen), Kinsley Renay, Naomi Renay, and Aniya Deborah; one great-grandson, Asher Gray; two sisters, Mildred Hall Ogletree and Aurelia Hall Banks (Paul, Sr.); one brother, Michael B. Hall; godson, Karl Dexter Moton, Jr.; seven sisters-in-law, five brothers-in-law; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Deacon Willie C. Hall and Mother Louise Bady Hall; brothers, Benjamin Bady, Richard Bady, and Basil Hall. Viewing will be TODAY from 4 PM - 8 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 18, 2019
