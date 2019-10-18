|
KNOX (HALL), Jeannette Deborah Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Jeannette Deborah Hall Knox, of Atlanta, GA, will be Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 11 AM; Bible Way Ministries International, 894 Constitution Rd. ..SE, Atlanta, GA. Dr. Monte Norwood, Officiating. Apostle Matthew Norwood, Eulogist. Interment, South-View Cemetery. Remains will lie instate at 10 AM until one hour prior to service. She leaves to cherish her memories; devoted husband of 53 years, Deacon Winston L. Knox; daughters, Wendy Knox Cotton (Sean) and Wanda Knox Ray (Rodney); four granddaughters, Jazmyn Renay (Aspen), Kinsley Renay, Naomi Renay, and Aniya Deborah; one great-grandson, Asher Gray; two sisters, Mildred Hall Ogletree and Aurelia Hall Banks (Paul, Sr.); one brother, Michael B. Hall; godson, Karl Dexter Moton, Jr.; seven sisters-in-law, five brothers-in-law; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Deacon Willie C. Hall and Mother Louise Bady Hall; brothers, Benjamin Bady, Richard Bady, and Basil Hall. Viewing will be TODAY from 4 PM - 8 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 18, 2019