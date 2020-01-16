|
MCCLURE, Jeannette Jeannette Jones McClure, 87, of Atlanta, passed January 14, 2020. She was born October 3, 1932, the daughter of the late George Jones and Lois Peacock Jones. She graduated from Sale City High School, Mitchell County in 1949. In 1953, she graduated from Georgia College for Women in Milledgeville, Georgia. Moving to Savannah to teach high school science she met her husband William W. McClure. With her family she moved to Atlanta in 1962 to raise her family and eventually teach in the City Schools of Decatur. She earned a Masters of Education from Georgia State University. She was instrumental in the development of the gifted program and in 1975 was named Decatur Teacher of the Year. She also served as president of the Georgia Association of Educators. She led students on a number of overnight learning adventures to places including Oak Ridge, TN, Huntsville, AL and the Georgia coast. For over five decades, she was a member of Morningside Presbyterian Church, serving in many capacities including as member of the session. She was preceded by her husband William Wheelock McClure. Survivors include three children, William George McClure, Mary McClure Lawrence and Julia McClure Houk. Her five grandchildren include Caroline and Hillary Lawrence, Hollis, Jr., Will and James Houk.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 16, 2020