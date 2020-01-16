Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannette McClure
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannette McClure

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannette McClure Obituary
MCCLURE, Jeannette Jeannette Jones McClure, 87, of Atlanta, passed January 14, 2020. She was born October 3, 1932, the daughter of the late George Jones and Lois Peacock Jones. She graduated from Sale City High School, Mitchell County in 1949. In 1953, she graduated from Georgia College for Women in Milledgeville, Georgia. Moving to Savannah to teach high school science she met her husband William W. McClure. With her family she moved to Atlanta in 1962 to raise her family and eventually teach in the City Schools of Decatur. She earned a Masters of Education from Georgia State University. She was instrumental in the development of the gifted program and in 1975 was named Decatur Teacher of the Year. She also served as president of the Georgia Association of Educators. She led students on a number of overnight learning adventures to places including Oak Ridge, TN, Huntsville, AL and the Georgia coast. For over five decades, she was a member of Morningside Presbyterian Church, serving in many capacities including as member of the session. She was preceded by her husband William Wheelock McClure. Survivors include three children, William George McClure, Mary McClure Lawrence and Julia McClure Houk. Her five grandchildren include Caroline and Hillary Lawrence, Hollis, Jr., Will and James Houk.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -