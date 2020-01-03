|
ROSSER, Jeannette Roberts Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Jeannette Roberts Rosser, of Atlanta, will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020; 11:00 at the Donald Trimble Mortuary Chapel. Reverend Keith Battle, officiating. Interment Kennedy Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends this evening (Friday) at the chapel from 6:00 - 7:00 PM. The bridge to which she leaves to cherish her loving memory includes her son, Mr. Preston Roberts; granddaughter Camille Roberts; siblings, Mrs. Janie Mae Hill (Edward (decreased), Mrs. Mamie Pearl Johnson, Mrs. Verdell Lemon, Mr. David L. Roberts, Mr. Eugene Roberts and Mr. Alvin T. Roberts; a host of nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 10:00 AM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, (404) 371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 3, 2020