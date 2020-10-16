SMITH-JAMES, Jeannette A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Jeannette Smith-James of Decatur, Georgia will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, 1 PM, at Mt Nebo Baptist Church and Life Center, 1025 McDonough Blvd. SE, Atlanta, GA, Pastor Aaron Jones, III, officiating, Rev. Dr. Finitia Armstrong, Eulogist. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Survivors are her loving husband, Carlton E. James, her children, Cedric, Demetria, Keisha, Stephanie, Valencia, and Kelvin, her grandchildren, Collishea, Deontae, Shakendall, Aderius, Cedric, Troyeisha, Taiwo, Kehinde, Ariyah, Habib, Cameron, Serena, Marvin, Khyrie, and Jaslen, great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Azaria, Ricky, and Azaria, sisters, Jackie (Jessie) Gleaton, Almedia Smith, Linda Smith, and Wanda Smith Ceesay, aunts, Eva Mae Simmons, Diane Barber, and Mildred Arnold, and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 12:30 PM.



