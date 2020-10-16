1/
Jeannette Smith-James
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeannette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH-JAMES, Jeannette A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Jeannette Smith-James of Decatur, Georgia will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, 1 PM, at Mt Nebo Baptist Church and Life Center, 1025 McDonough Blvd. SE, Atlanta, GA, Pastor Aaron Jones, III, officiating, Rev. Dr. Finitia Armstrong, Eulogist. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Survivors are her loving husband, Carlton E. James, her children, Cedric, Demetria, Keisha, Stephanie, Valencia, and Kelvin, her grandchildren, Collishea, Deontae, Shakendall, Aderius, Cedric, Troyeisha, Taiwo, Kehinde, Ariyah, Habib, Cameron, Serena, Marvin, Khyrie, and Jaslen, great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Azaria, Ricky, and Azaria, sisters, Jackie (Jessie) Gleaton, Almedia Smith, Linda Smith, and Wanda Smith Ceesay, aunts, Eva Mae Simmons, Diane Barber, and Mildred Arnold, and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 12:30 PM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Mt Nebo Baptist Church and Life Center
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved