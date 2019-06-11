|
ANDREWS, Jeannine Jeannine Andrews, 88, of Alpharetta, GA passed away on June 6, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Rex Andrews, Jr.; her sister, Dorothy Bryant; and her granddaughter, Kimberly Andrews-Eutermoser. She is survived by her sons, John Andrews, Ken (Shawna) Andrews, and Kelly (Janette) Andrews; her 3 grandchildren, Benjamin (Rebecca) Andrews, Kaia Andrews, and Skylar (Kurt) Foutz; and her 7 great grandchildren, Trinity Andrews, Silas Andrews, Cal Andrews, Ayden Eutermoser, Addison Eutermoser, Krue Foutz, and Saylor Foutz. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors in Roswell, GA and a funeral mass will be held at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church in Roswell, GA on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Private family interment will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park. Jeannine retired from the Mountain Park Plaza Animal Hospital after 21 years of service and in lieu of flowers her family respectfully asks that donations in her name be made to animal care and protection organizations.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 11, 2019