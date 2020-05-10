|
BEANE (DUBE), Jeannine Jeannine (Dube) Beane, 71, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on May 2, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her loving family and dear friends, after a courageous battle with lung cancer, during which time she continued to embrace life to the fullest. She is survived by her brother Joseph Dube of Fitchburg, MA, her sister Joan (Dube) Ficarra of Ashburnham, MA and Englewood, FL, sister-in-law, Anita (Langlois) Dube of Westminster, MA; nieces, Christine (Ficarra) Greenawalt and her fiancé Christopher Terp of Auburn, MA, Jennifer (Dube) Wilkins and her husband Scott of Harvard, MA, Justine (Dube) Donnelly and her husband Matthew of Madison, NJ, and Suzanne (Ficarra) Michel of Westminster, MA; Godchild Bob Fulton of Tallahassee, FL; cousins, great nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by her brother, John L. Dube in 2012 and her brother-in-law, Michael J. Ficarra, Jr. in 2003. She leaves many close friends in Atlanta including Carolyn Calloway, J. Smith, and Greg Simms. Jeannine was born and raised in Fitchburg, MA, the youngest child of Louis A. Dube and Gertrude V. (Richards) Dube. She was a proud graduate of Fitchburg High School, Class of 1967. Jeannine moved south in 1974, living in Columbia, SC before settling in Atlanta. After masterfully renovating her 1940's Piedmont Heights bungalow, she pursued her executive MBA from Georgia State University, Class of 1996. Her business consulting career took her all over the world leading to a variety of projects for Fortune 500 companies. In addition, Jeannine had her own consulting and accounting business, SAI Consulting, and her own catering company, Serving Atlanta. During her career, Jeannine battled and survived five different types of cancer. Jeannine was truly a Renaissance woman, gifted with multiple talents and knowledge about many facets of life. Her friends wondered why she never applied to be a contestant on her favorite show Jeopardy! Cooking, baking, jewelry making, collecting shoes and artwork were her creative pursuits; she held cooking classes, dinner parties and showered her loved ones with handmade jewelry. Jeannine enjoyed traveling with friends and family. Each decade of life was celebrated with a trip to New York City for Broadway shows, dining, and an opportunity to visit family. Jeannine gave back to her community passionately. Jeannine was co-chair of For Our Friends, a local charity, featuring musical cabaret shows that raised thousands of dollars for Project Open Hand. Stephen Woods, former Executive Director of Project Open Hand (now Open Hand Atlanta) shared the following about Jeannine: "A prominent Atlanta philanthropist once advised me, 'If you want to sell tickets to your event, you need a star with a loyal fan base. If you want to actually make money, you need Jeannine Beane.' Knowing nothing about the perilous world of Atlanta's charitable events, I gratefully heeded her advice. This was my introduction to Jeannine who, in addition to being a top notch volunteer event planner, became a loyal and trusted friend for more than thirty years. At times, Jeannine could project a "tough as nails" no nonsense image, yet could always be counted on to tell you the truth, whether you wanted to hear it or not -- the hallmark of a true friend. What I will remember most about Jeannine is that beyond the no nonsense exterior was a woman with a heart big enough to embrace the world, the wisdom to see the world as it really is, and a moral compass that never led her astray. I suspect I am not alone when I say I am a better man for having known her. She will be greatly missed." Jeannine received a Congressional Medal of Distinction from the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Presidential Task Force in 2007 and the NRCC Business Person of the Year Georgia award. From her involvement with the Olympic Games, she received the Community Hero Olympic Torchbearer Award in 1996 from the Olympic Games Atlanta Committee. In the early 1980's, Jeannine was a balloon handler for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. A celebration of Jeannine's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her honor to Open Hand Atlanta (www.openhandatlanta.org/donate) Open Hand Atlanta, 181 Armour Drive, NE, Atlanta, GA 30324 or to the Gary Sinise Foundation (www.garysinisefoundation.org).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2020