|
|
RUDISON, Sr., Jeff Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Jeff Rudison, Sr., will be held Aug. 31, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, 1410 Ponce de Leon Ave., NE., Atlanta, GA 30307. Burial at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Crawfordville, GA. His remains will lie in state at 10 AM until the hour of serivce. Visitation Friday, Aug. 30, from 10 AM - 8 PM, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. 404-241-5656. Please, visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 29, 2019