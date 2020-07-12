1/1
Jefferson Naugle
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jefferson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NAUGLE, Jefferson Boswell Jefferson Boswell Naugle passed away in Atlanta, GA on July 2, 2020. He was born February 28, 1920 in Abbott, MS. He graduated from West Point High School and University of Mississippi and married his childhood sweetheart, Helen Bernice Harrold. He served in the Army Corp of Engineers in World War II and Korean Conflict, then as Parks Engineer and Chief of Operations with Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources. Jeff was an active member of St. John UMC and Bible Fellowship Sunday School Class. He was preceded in ascension to heaven by his beloved wife, Dr. Helen Bernice Harrold Naugle, father, Dr. Andrew Kincannon Naugle, Sr. and mother, Bessie Calvert Naugle, brothers, Dr. Andrew K. Naugle, Jr. and Dr. Thomas Calvert Naugle, Sr., and is survived by daughter, Helen Naugle Deibler (Dr. Lynn Deibler), granddaughters Dr. Elizabeth Deibler Gadsby (James), Dr. Kathryn Deibler, Nancy Deibler Brannon (Judd), Julie Deibler Bray (Bryan), and great-grandsons Clarkston and Wesley Brannon and Benjamin and David Bray. Graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery, West Point, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John UMC, 550 Mt. Paran Road, Atlanta GA 30327 and Desire Street Ministries, www.desirestreet.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
4048519900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved