NAUGLE, Jefferson Boswell Jefferson Boswell Naugle passed away in Atlanta, GA on July 2, 2020. He was born February 28, 1920 in Abbott, MS. He graduated from West Point High School and University of Mississippi and married his childhood sweetheart, Helen Bernice Harrold. He served in the Army Corp of Engineers in World War II and Korean Conflict, then as Parks Engineer and Chief of Operations with Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources. Jeff was an active member of St. John UMC and Bible Fellowship Sunday School Class. He was preceded in ascension to heaven by his beloved wife, Dr. Helen Bernice Harrold Naugle, father, Dr. Andrew Kincannon Naugle, Sr. and mother, Bessie Calvert Naugle, brothers, Dr. Andrew K. Naugle, Jr. and Dr. Thomas Calvert Naugle, Sr., and is survived by daughter, Helen Naugle Deibler (Dr. Lynn Deibler), granddaughters Dr. Elizabeth Deibler Gadsby (James), Dr. Kathryn Deibler, Nancy Deibler Brannon (Judd), Julie Deibler Bray (Bryan), and great-grandsons Clarkston and Wesley Brannon and Benjamin and David Bray. Graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery, West Point, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John UMC, 550 Mt. Paran Road, Atlanta GA 30327 and Desire Street Ministries, www.desirestreet.org
.