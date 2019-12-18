|
FORRESTER, Jeffery Adonis Jeffery Adonis Forrester, 66, of Flowery Branch, Georgia, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 following viewing at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth, GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Peachtree Corners, GA. Mr. Forrester was preceded in death by his father Ben Forrester. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Oliver Forrester; son, Jeffery Forrester, II (Allison); daughter, Ashley Forrester and sister, Lynn Lancaster (Ronnie). In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you sponsor a child for Christmas from the American Legion, your local church, or ask the family for information on children in need from local schools. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 18, 2019