HOFFMAN, Jeffery Lynn Jeffery Lynn Hoffman, age 54, of Sugar Hill, GA passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Ann Hoffman. He is survived by his wife of twenty-eight years, Sandra Michele Hoffman, Sugar Hill, GA; children, Michael and Colleen Fay, Foley, AL, Emily Hoffman, Sugar Hill, GA and Jake Hoffman, Sugar Hill, GA; grandchildren, Cameron Fay and Austin Fay; father, Willard and Patsy Hoffman, Jefferson, GA; uncle and aunt, Jerry and June York, Hayesville, NC; aunts and uncle, Patricia Parker, Hayesville, NC and Jane and Earl Swain, Dahlonega, GA; and several cousins. Mr. Hoffman was born October 19, 1964 in Atlanta, GA. He was a 1982 graduate of Berkmar High School in Lilburn, GA. He was employed with Arris Company with twenty-two years of service as a senior buyer. He was a member of Little Creek Preserve in Gray, GA. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Jalen Sowell officiating. The eulogy will be given by David Frazier and Jake Hoffman. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lanier High School Baseball Fund, 918 Buford Highway, Sugar Hill, GA 30518 in memory of Jeffery Hoffman. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 24, 2019