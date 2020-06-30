Jeffrey Adams

ADAMS, Jeffrey Lee Jeffrey Lee Adams of Atlanta, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020. Jeff was 63. Son of Carol Adams and Dick Adams (Deceased), Father of Marty Adams, Jack Adams (Deceased), Jessica Adams. Grandfather to Akkoto and Stormy, Brother of Guy Adams (Deceased), Vicki Adams, Regina Stewart (Curtis), Buddy Adams, Scott Adams, Chip Adams (Tina), Taylor Adams. Jeff grew up in Buckhead and attended Garden Hills Elementary and North Fulton High School. He possessed an artistic spirit with a quick wit and hilarious sense of humor. Painter and Salsa-maker extraordinaire, he was happiest in the outdoors, fishing and camping in the N. Georgia Mts. and trips out West. A friend of Bill W, Jeff shared his "experience, strength, and hope" freely with others and was a trusted friend to many. He truly lived "One Day at A Time". A loss for us all and he will be deeply missed but never forgotten.



