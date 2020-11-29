1/1
Jeffrey Cullerton
CULLERTON, Jeffrey Hill

Jeff Cullerton, 73, of Atlanta and formerly Chicago, died on November 27. Born in Chicago in 1947 to John Edward "Jack" Cullerton and the former Ann Crofford, he was a proud alumnus of Evanston Township High School and Northern Illinois University. A lifelong Bears and Cubs fan, two of his happiest moments were the 1985 Super Bowl and the 2016 World Series, and his proudest moment the day that his beloved son Tom was elected to the Illinois State Senate. A descendant of generations of Chicago politicians, Jeff maintained an avid lifelong interest in politics and current events. Following a career in banking, he retired in 2007 and finally had time to read the 500-page political tomes he collected over the years (when he wasn't watching ESPN). A smart, brown-eyed handsome man with a wicked sense of humor, he enjoyed the finer things in life, particularly when they included a good restaurant or nice hotel.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Kathy (Katherine Fleming) of Atlanta, son Thomas Edward Cullerton (Stacey Arnos) of Villa Park, IL, grandsons Riley, Jack and Devin Cullerton, cousin Barbara Jo Crofford of Los Angeles, Cullerton cousins too numerous to count, and many lifelong friends.

Following a private graveside service in Atlanta, a commemoration will be held in Chicago in 2021. Those desiring may send contributions in Jeff's memory to Chicago Bears Care, chicagobears.com/community/bears-care.

A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
