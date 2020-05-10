|
IANNONE, Jeffrey Jeffrey Michael Iannone age 50, of Johns Creek, GA, passed away April 30, 2020. A devoted family man, Jeff cherished his family, wife Lynn (Chandler) Iannone and children, daughter Lexi (14) and son Zach (11) as they were the love of his life. He will also be dearly missed by his parents Dr. Michael and Suzanne Iannone of Burlington, NJ and brother Jamie and wife Elsbeth and their two children of California, his in-laws John and Gail Chandler, of Alpharetta, GA, sister-in-law Carol (Chandler) Summerlin (Patrick), their four children as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins, all whom he dearly loved. A native of New Jersey, Jeff graduated from the University of Delaware where he played Division I tennis and was one of the winningest singles tennis players in University history. As a junior player, Jeff was one of the top five players in the USTA/Middle States section. A life-long tennis enthusiast, it's no surprise that he met Lynn on the courts. He shared his passion for tennis with Lexi and Zach. He always enjoyed a good match with Zach and teaching Lexi how to play. Lexi loved spending time with her dad from staying up late at night watching Netflix to choreographing beautiful dances together he was always there for her. Watching Zach play hockey and seeing him evolve into a great player and teammate made Jeff so proud of him both on and off the ice. Jeff loved beach vacations and spending time with his family. He was also a great golfer with a single-digit handicap. He loved ALL Philadelphia sports teams especially the Eagles, the Phillies and the Flyers. Jeff was the Chief Product Officer at nCourt, now Government Brands, where he drove product strategy across a portfolio of 15 companies. Prior to that, Jeff was the Global Vice President of Product Engineering at Verint, leading a team of more than 200 engineers around the world. A private burial was held at Arlington Memorial Park on May 9. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to either the ALTA Tennis Foundation www.altatennis.org/AltaFoundation.aspx to support programs for the disadvantaged, physically and mentally challenged, and opportunities for under-served youth or to www.lrjfoundation.com to bring mental health awareness to schools, the community and other entities to save lives and bring hope to those affected.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2020