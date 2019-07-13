JERREL, Jeffrey Leigh Jeffrey Leigh Jerrel, age 67, of Atlanta, Georgia, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was born in Evansville, Indiana to Frank Eugene "Big Daddy" and Joyce Glover Jerrel. He attended the University of Georgia where he was a 1971-72 Letterman for the golf team. He played in the US and Australian Opens. He was a Master Golf Pro and a life member of the PGA. Jeff Jerrel was a most beloved teacher through words. Jeff Jerrel is survived by his wife, Nikita Le Jerrel; his son, Paul Jerrel Decouto; both his parents, Gene "Big Daddy" and Joyce Jerrel; his sister, Jennifer Dunn (Dan); his brothers-in-law, Trung T. Pham (Lynnie), Tin Pham, and Phuong Le (Chi Kim Vu); his sisters-in-law, Tram Tran (Howie), Trinh Peck (Andy), Holly Badger (Tom), Huong Melkon (John), and Uyen Le (VW Scheich); several nephews, nieces, great nephew and great niece. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Sandy Springs Chapel. The family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, July 17th from 10:00 am until 12:00 and 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm. The Inurnment will be Saturday, July 20th at 10:30 am at Arlington Memorial Park. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sandyspringschapel.com. Sandy Springs Chapel, 404-255-8511. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Women In Golf Foundation at PO Box 16834 Atlanta, Georgia 30231. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 13, 2019