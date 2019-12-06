Services
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Phi Beta Sigma Ceremony
Wake
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
ROBINSON, Jeffrey With great sadness we acknowledge the November 30, 2019 passing of Jeffrey L. Robinson. His Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 7, at 1 PM, at Big Bethel AME Church, 220 Auburn Ave .NE, Atlanta, GA 30303. Instate 12 Noon. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 12:30 PM on the day service. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Mr. Robinson is survived by his wife, Clarissa Robinson; daughters, Chantia, Janae, and Ciera Robinson; mother, Willie Louise Robinson; brother, Joseph W. Robinson, Jr. (LaTanya); sister, Janice Burns (Craig); nephew, Cameron; niece, Sonali; and a host of extended family and friends. Today, public viewing from 9 AM - 9 PM with a Wake Service from 6:30 - 8 PM. Phi Beta Sigma Ceremony starting at 6 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2019
