SCHROEDER, Jeffrey Lance "J" Jeffrey Lance Schroeder "J", beloved husband of Maura Procopio Schroeder, passed away June 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 25, 1958 and grew up in Waunakee, WI, the son of James Alvin Schroeder and Evelyn Tesar Schroeder. In 2000, J married Maura Christian Procopio, to whom he was married until his passing. J and Maura created, nurtured and loved their family and home in Atlanta, GA. J was a family man who adored his wife, Maura and daughters, Maddie and Alden. He was a truly remarkable, strong, courageous and loving man who possessed an iron-clad work ethic. He was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. His laughter was irresistible and his eyes and smile so warming. J was avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badger fan, seasoned outdoorsman and voracious reader, known for his quick wit and ability to connect with and help other people. J brought a unique passion to everyday life. He made the mundane extraordinary. J lives on in our hearts. We will miss him forever and remember him always. J is survived by his wife Maura, his daughters Maddie and Alden, brothers Rick (Helen) and Ken and his mother Evelyn. A memorial service will be held at 2pm, June 11, 2019, Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30305. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 5, 2019