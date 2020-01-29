|
WEST, Jeffrey Jeffrey West passed away on Jan. 23, 2020. He was the fifth of six children born to the late Melvin Sr. and Naomi West and was preceded in death by a brother, Willie A. West. Born on September 4, 1959 in Atlanta, GA, Jeffrey was educated in Atlanta Public Schools. He was a member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity and played on the varsity football team at Southern University (LA). Jeff worked as an Accountant for General Dynamics in San Diego, California and the Middle East for several years. Jeff is survived by several children, four siblings, Melvin West, Jr. (Bordentown, NJ), Jeanette West (Antioch, TN), Terry J. West (Antioch, TN), Sharon Y. West (Atlanta, GA), and host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 29, 2020