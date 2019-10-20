|
WIGBELS, Jeffrey Jeffrey Lawrence Wigbels, of Atlanta, Georgia passed on October 16th, 2019 following a courageous thirteen year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Tiffany Compton Wigbels and his children Ava Grace Wigbels and John August Wigbels. His surviving siblings include Andrea W. Stewart (Michael), Lynette D. Wigbels (Gene), Lawrence G. Wigbels III (Kathy) and many nieces and nephews. Jeffrey was preceded by his parents Colonel Lawrence G. Wigbels and Carol S. Wigbels. Born in Fort Monmouth, NJ, into a military family, Jeff spent his early years living stateside and abroad. He is a graduate of Penn State University and continued his education at The Wharton School of Business where he received his masters. Jeff was a Sargent in the United States Air Force, serving in South East Asia during the Vietnam War. After leaving the Air Force Jeff enjoyed a successful career in the Financial Industry for over four decades. His drive to achieve and make a difference led him to become a pioneer at the Consulting Services Division at Smith Barney Morgan Stanley. Jeff was an avid runner, and a natural athlete. Jeff's record as a Masters Runner and his own accomplishment of running over 20 marathons is a testament to his tenacious spirit. In 2006 Jeff began his thirteen year battle with non-small cell Lung Cancer, a journey which inspired him to start his foundation Take Aim at Cancer, an organization focused on research and education. He also served on the board of the Yale Lung SPORE research team. Jeff's most treasured passion above all was his family. He was a loving husband and dedicated father. It was his family that gave him the will to fight without giving up. Jeff rose each day with a renewed focus, dedicating his fight against cancer so he could be with his wife and two beloved children, they were his everything. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 25, at 1:30 PM, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to support the lung cancer research team at Yale Cancer Center under the direction of Dr. Roy Herbst. Please make checks out to Yale School of Medicine include "Herbst" in the memo line and mail to, Yale Cancer Center, PO Box 7611, New Haven, CT 06519 - 0611.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 20, 2019