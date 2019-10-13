|
|
DAVID, Jr., Dr. Jemel Naif Dr. Jemel Naif David Jr., 78 of Grayson, GA passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 after an 8-month battle with metastatic melanoma. Jemel is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda; 3 children and their spouses: Meredith and Matthew Wilken, Dr. Allison and Brian Ranck and Jemel and Lucinda David; 3 grandchildren, Eli David, Landon & Amelia Wilken; and 3 bonus grandchildren, Peyton, Sydney, and Beau Wilken. The Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of Dr. Jemel Naif David, Jr. will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the church. Interment will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12:00 PM at The Evergreen Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL. A luncheon will be held at the Salaam Club, 8101 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32216, following interment. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 13, 2019