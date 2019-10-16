|
|
SEWELL, JeNeill Miss JeNeill Sewell, age 95, of Newnan, attained life eternal on October 14, 2019. She was a native of Coweta County where her family had been farmers since the mid-nineteenth century. She was educated in the Newnan Public Schools and later moved to the Atlanta area while she attended Marsh Business College. Her professional life involved being an accountant, most noteworthy being Autolite-Prestolite Battery. Relationships formed during these early years in her profession would eventually lead to her being the first woman to be appointed to an internal auditor position with The United Auto Workers Union in their 8th Region. She would serve that organization with distinction for the next 20 years; retiring in 1986. For a more complete obituary, please visit www.mckoon.com. The service to honor Ms. Sewell's life will be on Saturday, October 19th at 2:00 PM in The Chapel at McKoon, 38 Jackson Street, Newnan, GA 30263. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 PM. Those who may wish to do so are offered the opportunity to make a memorial contribution in her name to either The Burdett and Shirley Wantland University of West Georgia Philosophy Scholarship,1601 Maple St. Carrollton, GA 30118 or to her beloved Liberty Christian Church, 948 Macedonia Road Newnan, GA 30263. McKoon Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-253-4580.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 16, 2019