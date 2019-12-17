|
WORTHINGTON (CRAWFORD), Jenelle Jenelle Crawford Worthington, 89, a woman known for her hospitality and generosity, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Dec. 14, 2019. She leaves behind her four children: June Craft (Alan) of Ocean Park, WA; Jan Maes (Vernon) of Goshen, IN; Joyce Nissly (David) of Gainesville, GA; and Joseph Worthington (Michele) of Canton, GA. Jenelle will be missed by her eight grandchildren, Amanda and Sara Nissly; David Craft; Ashlyn, McKenna and Kendall Maes; and Michael and Hannah Worthington. She is also survived by her sister, Kathryn Greenway, a great-grandson, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. Jenelle was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Joseph Franklin Worthington, parents Benjamin Crawford and Faith Gaines, and six sisters. Jenelle was born in Elberton, GA., on Feb. 6, 1930. She was an excellent student, and went on to attend Toccoa Falls Bible Institute. After graduating, she became active in Atlanta's Youth for Christ organization, building friendships that have lasted a lifetime. She met her husband, Frank, at Colonial Hills Baptist Church in East Point, when he offered her and some friends a ride home. Jenelle was loved by many friends and family members. Her commitment to Christ was manifested in a life of service: housing missionaries in her home, hosting Bible Studies, and volunteering at her children's schools and other numerous events. She was a hard worker and an amazing and supportive wife to her husband. Always herself, she was never pretentious, always putting people at ease. A Celebration of Life honoring Jenelle will take place at 1 PM, on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Berachah Bible Church, 310 Corinth Road, Jonesboro. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Southwest Christian Care, 7226 Lester Rd., Union City, GA 30291. Arrangements by Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 17, 2019