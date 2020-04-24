|
|
WHITE, Jenese Ms. Jenese White, 75, passed Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Our community lost a pillar. She was "Mother," to all! A special gift to hundreds, she shared selflessly her God, love, prayer, her church, and her cooking to everyone in her path. Her celebration of life will be at Siloam Church International, College Park, GA in August, date TBD. Jenese White was born in Elba, Alabama to Auther James and Ruthy Lee White. She is a graduate of New Brockton High, Alabama. She leaves to cherish her memory her children Drs. Sylvia (Jonathon) Carter; Sandra (Calvin) Owens; Dr. Craig (Brenda) White; Chad (Devlyn) White; nine grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gus Thornhill Funeral Home, Inc. 404-768-2993
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 24, 2020