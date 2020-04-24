Services
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.
East Point, GA 30344
(404) 768-2993
Resources
More Obituaries for Jenese White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenese White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jenese White Obituary
WHITE, Jenese Ms. Jenese White, 75, passed Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Our community lost a pillar. She was "Mother," to all! A special gift to hundreds, she shared selflessly her God, love, prayer, her church, and her cooking to everyone in her path. Her celebration of life will be at Siloam Church International, College Park, GA in August, date TBD. Jenese White was born in Elba, Alabama to Auther James and Ruthy Lee White. She is a graduate of New Brockton High, Alabama. She leaves to cherish her memory her children Drs. Sylvia (Jonathon) Carter; Sandra (Calvin) Owens; Dr. Craig (Brenda) White; Chad (Devlyn) White; nine grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gus Thornhill Funeral Home, Inc. 404-768-2993
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jenese's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -