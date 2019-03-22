Services
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Avondale-Scottdale Chapel - Scottdale
351 North Clarendon Ave.
Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 294-5500
BAINES-PERRYMAN, Jenettha Funeral services for Jenettha Baines-Perryman will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 11:00 AM at the Tabernacle Baptist Church 1041 Moreland Drive Atlanta, GA 30315 with Pastor Sonya E. Williams. Visitation TODAY from 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM with a family hour from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Gregory B. Levett And Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. Avondale-Scottdale Chapel 351 N. Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, GA 30079 (404)294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2019
