Jennie Carder
CARDER, Jennie M.

Mrs. Jennie M. Carder, age 95 of Atlanta passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Jennie was a loving wife, mother of five, grandmother of three, and great grandmother of seven whose family was her heart. Jennie was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis H. Carder, Jr. and her sons Tim Carder and Dennis L. Carder. She is survived by her daughters Regenia Sprehn of Atlanta, Karen (Bill) Wagner of Clemmons, NC, son Terry Carder of Lawrenceville, her brother Maynard (Edna) Young of Chatsworth, grandchildren Natalie Carder, Melanie (Jae) Oh, Kristen (Bryan) Cox, and 7 great grandchildren. Jennie enjoyed her Bingo and long walks and she loved her Northside Park Baptist Church friends and Pastor Vince Smith and had a life well lived. Although she suffered with dementia for a long time her faith was never lost. We can cry with hope and we can say goodbye with hope. Because we know our goodbye is not the end. And we can grieve with hope because we believe with hope – God's promised us a place where we will see you again. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private service will be held. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Carmichael Funeral Homes
