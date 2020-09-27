1/1
Jennie Evans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EVANS, Jennie Lee


It is with great sadness that the family of former Richmond, Virginia resident, Jennie Lee Evans (77), announces her passing on Tuesday, August 11 in Roswell, Georgia after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Jennie was born in Richmond VA, on October 20, 1942, to parents Helen and Bill Evans. She graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1959 and went on to attend the Medical College of Virginia, obtaining her graduate degree in Physical Therapy in 1965. Jennie then moved from Richmond to Atlanta, Georgia, and worked for Easter Seals, Emory University Hospital, and eventually owned her own Physical Therapy practice.

Jennie is survived by her dearest friend Elise Thomas, her sister Anne Glover (Bill), her sister-in-law Patsy Evans, sister-in-law Iris Evans, and her brother Jim Evans. She is also survived by her many loving nieces, nephews, their spouses, and children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and William O. Evans, her brother William Evans Jr., her brother George Evans, her sister-in-law Jerri Evans and her dear friends Bob Ventura and Harlen Perry.

In lieu of flowers, Jennie asked for contributions to be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, Kidney Foundation, or an animal shelter of your choice.

Jennie's full obituary can be viewed on the Leaf Cremation of Georgia Website.

https://www.leafcremation.com/obituaries/Jennie-Lee-Evans?obId=18096858#/obituaryInfo

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leaf Cremation
4325 Hwy 92
Acworth, GA 30102
(678) 398-9266
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leaf Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved