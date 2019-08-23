Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
2443 Mount Vernon Road
Dunwoody, GA
Jennifer Keough

Jennifer Keough Obituary
RAJ, Jennifer Keough Jennifer Keough Raj peacefully passed away August 18, 2019 at the age of 48. Born in Baltimore, MD, she lived the last 21 years in Dunwoody, GA. Jen Graduated from Miami University in Ohio. She was very accomplished professionally rising to the level of VP at the Morrison Agency. Jen was active in the community via church, social groups, tennis, the arts and her children's sports and academic activities. She fought back cancer for 12 years, never complaining or letting it get in the way of her enjoyment of life, always putting her family first. Preceded in death by her mother Mary Ann, she is survived by her husband, Mark; her three children, Cameron (19), Christopher (17), Colin (14); her father Chet; her sister Rebecca; her brother Christopher; her mother-in-law Susan; her sisters-in-law Maya and Sarah; her 8 nieces and nephews and innumerable personal friends. The memorial service celebrating Jen's life will be at All Saints Catholic Church (2443 Mount Vernon Road Dunwoody, GA 30338) on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10:00 AM immediately followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Office of Gift Records, Emory University, 1762 Clifton Rd. NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 23, 2019
