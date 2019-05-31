Resources More Obituaries for Jennifer LAZO Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jennifer LAZO

LAZO, Jennifer Edens Jennifer Edens Lazo born June 3, 1981 passed peacefully into Heaven May 25, 2019 in the presence of her family and friends. She is survived by her Husband Mario Lazo, two Daughters Eden and Monica, Parents Joe and Nancy, Mother and Father-in Law Mario A. and Rosy, Brother Joseph, Brother's-in law Antonio, Gerardo, Arturo and Sister's- in law Katelyn, Carmen, Leticia, & Anna. Jennifer grew up in Fayetteville, GA and attended Fayette County High School and the University of Georgia. She attended Pharmacy School at UGA and graduated in 2007 and began her career as a pharmacist with CVS. She always had a love for her patients as a pharmacist, truly wanting to help them. She touched many in her career as a pharmacist, and made lifelong connections while there. She was a lover of music, dancing, real estate and design. After her first battle with breast cancer, she followed that passion and became a licensed real estate agent. Casa de Lazo, her home renovation and home staging company, was one of her true joys. Throughout her battle with cancer, Jennifer always put others first and supported fellow patients in any way she could. Her blog, rockinbald.com, will live on to encourage and inform cancer patients and their loved ones in their battles. Displaying her selflessness, Jennifer (along with her real estate partners) also started a campaign called "Join the Flock" with the purpose of raising money to pay bills for other cancer patients, and their surviving family members. Her purpose in life is evident by the people she has positively impacted. Her smile and bubbly personality was infectious and will never be forgotten. She had a strong will to live and fought like a warrior to the end. Her friends and family will always remember her strength, strong Christian faith, beautiful smile and laugh, willingness to help and make a positive impact, and love for her friends and family. Per her wishes there will be a Celebration of Life in Panama City Beach, Florida to be announced at a later date. 2 Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2019