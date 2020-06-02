CROSS (KESSEL), Jenny Lee Jenny Lee Kessel Cross of Atlanta, passed away at home on May 25, 2020 after a long illness, surrounded by her three children and four grandchildren. Jenny was born in Charleston, WV, on April 24, 1931, the daughter of the late Dr. Russel Kessel and Pauline Miller Kessel. She was a majorette at Stonewall Jackson in Charleston and elected Miss Stonewall Jackson in 1948. She was initiated into Chi Omega sorority at Randolph-Macon Woman's College, but earned her degree from West Virginia University, where she was also the "Sweetheart of Sigma Chi." After college Jenny enjoyed several years teaching at Woodrow Wilson, Jr. High. Jenny was chosen to represent West Virginia as a Cherry Blossom Princess in Washington, D.C.'s annual Cherry Blossom Festival. Her love of theatre led Jenny to become a charter member of the Charleston Light Opera Guild where she had countless staring roles in musical productions. She was also a soloist in the Chancel Choir of Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston. Jenny worked as a print and fashion model, was active in many Charleston civic organizations, and was an assistant to a local magician. In 1971 her family moved to Atlanta, where Jenny kept busy directing theatre at her daughters' schools and attending her son's football games and swim meets. Jenny later established a business with her daughter, Beth, through which they provided staffing for conventions and trade shows and special event services. Jenny was a member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church where she sang with the Monday Morning Pops Choir. Many will remember her as a passionate supporter of her grandchildren's sporting and musical events. She loved the beach, WVU and UGA football, and the Atlanta Braves. But her strongest love was for her family. She was a true Matriarch. Jenny is survived by her daughters, Mary Beth Ellis (Thad) and Laura Lee Stivarius and her son, James Andrew Cross, Jr., her grandchildren, J. Thad Ellis, III, Laura Beth Ellis, Andrew Randolph Ellis and Harrison Lee Stivarius, all of Atlanta, her sister, Polly Kessel Hughes (Jim), of Ripley WVA, her nephews, Rusty Hughes, and children, Tyler and Kelley Beth of Atlanta, GA, and Ben Hughes (Kara) and children, Dylan, Eliana and Rocco of Charleston, WV, and several cousins. A Celebration of Life service will take place at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church later in the year. Memorial donations may be made to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, at 3180 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30305.