|
|
DODD, Jr., Jere Jere Dodd, Jr., 89, passed away on March 12, 2019. Jere was born on November 8, 1929 in Rome, Georgia. He was predeceased by his parents Eunice Hitchcock Dodd and Jere Dodd. Jere graduated from The Darlington School in Rome, Georgia and Emory University where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. After a long and successful career in investments, Jere retired from The Robinson Humphrey Company in Atlanta where he was Municipal Bond Analyst. Jere is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sarah "Sister" Banks Dodd as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Eutaw, Alabama at Grassdale in the family cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jere's memory to the Atlanta Humane Society or to a .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 17, 2019