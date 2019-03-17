Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel
1020 Spring Street NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 876-1022
For more information about
Jere DODD
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jere DODD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jere DODD Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jere DODD Jr. Obituary
DODD, Jr., Jere Jere Dodd, Jr., 89, passed away on March 12, 2019. Jere was born on November 8, 1929 in Rome, Georgia. He was predeceased by his parents Eunice Hitchcock Dodd and Jere Dodd. Jere graduated from The Darlington School in Rome, Georgia and Emory University where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. After a long and successful career in investments, Jere retired from The Robinson Humphrey Company in Atlanta where he was Municipal Bond Analyst. Jere is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sarah "Sister" Banks Dodd as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Eutaw, Alabama at Grassdale in the family cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jere's memory to the Atlanta Humane Society or to a .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.M. Patterson & Son-Spring Hill Chapel
Download Now