WILLINGHAM, Jeremy Jeremy Thomas Willingham, age 31, of Ellenwood, GA passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. He was preceded by Grandfather J.T. Willingham, and aunts Shari LeJeune Monroe and Linda Willingham Daher. He is survived by his family: Father, Tommy Willingham (Carol, wife); Mother, Diane LeJeune McElwee (John, husband); Cheryl Cantrell; Siblings, Jayme, Luke, Jessica (Philip, husband and children), Dana (Sierra, wife and children), and Michael; Grandmothers, Pat K. LeJeune, and Shirley Mize (Ray, husband), Grandfather, Orval LeJeune (Suzanne, wife); Aunts, Carol Mucci and Jane Robinson; 6 Cousins and their families; and additional family and friends. Jeremy was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend. He sincerely valued his relationships with family and friends. He brought laughter and much joy to many and will be deeply missed by all of those he touched. There will be a Life Celebration/Memory Service in Jeremy's honor February 2, 2 PM, at the The Bridge of Hope Worship Center, 2090 Ike Stone Rd., Monroe, GA. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Diabetes or American Junior Diabetes Association.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 14, 2020