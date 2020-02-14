|
|
SHURE, Jerome Jerome Jack Shure passed away peacefully at home on February 12 at the age of 88. Born in New Haven, CT, he moved to Atlanta with his parents, Murray & Natalie Shure at the age of 8. He graduated from Boys' High and received an undergraduate degree and a Master's Degree in Business from Emory University. He was a proud alumnus of both institutions and attended Boys' High reunions for many years. He married Margie Glenn in 1950 and they enjoyed 64 exceptional years of marriage until Margie's passing in 2015. He and Margie raised two children, Carol (Scott) Schwab and Michael H. Shure who preceded his father in 1992. He was extremely proud of his grandchildren Howie Schwab, Abby (Rob) Stewart, and Mickey (Samantha) Schwab and his great-grandson, Preston Schwab. Jerry led by example and was a role model for his family. Jerry was a CPA who started at Ernst & Ernst, one of the first Jewish CPAs hired by the company. He then moved to ToucheRoss where he worked for 10 years, handling large retail audits in the Southeastern U.S. He then worked as an accountant for Rich's Department Stores before he and 2 partners formed the local CPA firm of Coleman, Davis, & Shure where he worked for over 30 years before retiring in 2011. He also served as an arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association. Jerry was civic-minded, serving as President of the Gate City Lodge of the B'nai B'rith in 1973. He also was a longtime member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He and Margie were strong supporters of PFLAG, and Jerry was proud to serve as Grand Marshal of the PFLAG parade in 2016. He and Margie were early members of the Bet Haverim synagogue where they embraced and appreciated the diverse and welcoming nature of the congregation. Jerry's final years were spent studying stocks, reading and keeping up with his grandkids and he continued to miss Margie and Michael to the end of his time. Special thanks are due to extraordinary caregiver Joanna Harrison and to Linda Beigh for their tremendous help and dedication to Jerry in recent years. Funeral services will be at congregation Bet Haverim February 16 at 1:00 pm. Interment immediately following at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at Sunrise at Hunt cliff Summit I, 8592 Roswell Road immediately following the cemetery service. Sign online guest book atdresslerjewishfunerals.com Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 14, 2020