STANLEY, Jerri Jerri Amelia Garrison Stanley, age 81, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, February 26, at 11 AM, at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Dacula. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:30 - 11 AM. Rev. Larry Wynn will officiate. Interment will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park. Mrs. Stanley was born on the 19th of December 1938 in Lowndes County, Georgia. She was the daughter of Theodore James and Willie Mae Akins Garrison. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Harold William Majors and Louie Woodson Stanley. Mrs. Stanley was employed and retired from Hebron Baptist Church in Dacula after 25 years of service. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Dacula. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Beverly Hurst Salas, and son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Amy Bowen Majors. Grandchildren include, two grandsons, Kevin Salas (Billy Leech), Garrison Majors (Lindsey Bridges Majors), and one granddaughter,Clare Majors. Great-grandchildren, Alaska and Graham Majors. Loving cousins, John and Janet Massey and lifelong friends Jo Ann Burroughs, Dodie Carte, and Arinda Meeks. Jerri was a member of the Gwinnett Historical Society, The National Genealogical Society and Huxford Genealogical Society. She worked for over 35 years tracing the Garrison family line back to Holland. She delighted in making trips to further research her family line, where she traced her lineage back to the 1600s. Her other interests were gardening,history, and traveling. She was an accomplished author. In 2005, she wrote the book The History of Dacula as part of the centennial celebration of the incorporation of the City of Dacula. Jerri was a giving person who shared her time, knowledge, and talent with so many. She was an active member of the community, where she avidly fought for the best interest of the citizens of Dacula. Jerri's kindness and tenacity for a cause will be deeply missed. The family will receive friends 4 until 8 PM, Tuesday, February 25, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at; www.stewartfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 24, 2020