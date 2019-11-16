|
CLARK, Jerrie A. Funeral Service for Ms. Jerrie A. Clark will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at First St. Paul A.M.E Church 2687 Klondike Rd. Lithonia at 11:00 A.M. Rev. Dr. Marvin L. Crawford, Pastor. Interment Hillandale Memorial Garden, Lithonia. Remains will lie in state at the church on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 A.M until the hour of service. Professional Funeral Service entrusted to Tri-Cities Funeral Home 6861 Main St. Lithonia 770 482-2358.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 16, 2019