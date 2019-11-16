Services
Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Inc.
6861 Main Street
Lithonia, GA 30058
(770) 482-2358
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
First St. Paul A.M.E Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
First St. Paul A.M.E Church
2687 Klondike Rd.
Lithonia, GA
Jerrie Clark Obituary
CLARK, Jerrie A. Funeral Service for Ms. Jerrie A. Clark will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at First St. Paul A.M.E Church 2687 Klondike Rd. Lithonia at 11:00 A.M. Rev. Dr. Marvin L. Crawford, Pastor. Interment Hillandale Memorial Garden, Lithonia. Remains will lie in state at the church on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 A.M until the hour of service. Professional Funeral Service entrusted to Tri-Cities Funeral Home 6861 Main St. Lithonia 770 482-2358.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 16, 2019
