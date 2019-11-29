|
ALLEN, Jerry Lee Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Jerry Lee Allen will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, 4329 Marietta Street, Powder Springs, GA 30127. Instate 10 AM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day service. Interment Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta, GA. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Blount Allen; 4 daughters, Titania Heard (Jimmy), Lauren Allen James (Anton), Valencia Allen, and Tamra Allen; 3 grandchildren, Aniq Heard, Breon Heard, and Tyson Ashley; 3 brothers, Billy Allen, Rufus Allen, and Eric Cooper; 2 sisters, Christine Wright and Edna "Lucy" Martin; other relatives and friends. Today, public viewing 3:00 - 9:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 29, 2019