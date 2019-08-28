Services
ANDREWS, Sr., Lt. Jerry L. A Celebration Of Life for Lt. Jerry L. Andrews Sr., of Conyers, will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Beulah Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur, GA 30034, Rev. Jerry Black, Pastor. Interment, Westview Cemetery. Viewing TODAY August 28, 2019 3:00 - 4:30 PM at the funeral home. Second viewing 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM with a Wake starting at 7:00 PM at the Iconium Baptist Church, 1050 McDaniel Street, SW Atlanta, GA 30310. Funeral services entrusted to William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home (ATLANTA CHAPEL), 923 McDaniel Street, Atlanta, GA 30310, (404) 963-5634, www.wgmurrayandson.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 28, 2019
