|
|
BARBER, Jerry Lynn Celebration service for Jerry Lynn Barber will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, 12 noon, at Greater Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 117 Locust St. Milner, GA 30257, Pastor Craig Olgeltree. Interment church cemetery. He leaves to cherish a loving Mother Mrs. Nettie C. Barber, Son Jeremiah Barber, sisters Yvonne R. Barber, Linda Carter, Brothers Hershel Harris, Larry Barber, Wade Barber, Marcel Barber, Darrell Barber and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. GUS THORNHILL'S FUNERAL HOME, INC 404-768-2993
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 18, 2019