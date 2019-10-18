Services
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.
East Point, GA 30344
(404) 768-2993
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Barber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Barber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Barber Obituary
BARBER, Jerry Lynn Celebration service for Jerry Lynn Barber will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, 12 noon, at Greater Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 117 Locust St. Milner, GA 30257, Pastor Craig Olgeltree. Interment church cemetery. He leaves to cherish a loving Mother Mrs. Nettie C. Barber, Son Jeremiah Barber, sisters Yvonne R. Barber, Linda Carter, Brothers Hershel Harris, Larry Barber, Wade Barber, Marcel Barber, Darrell Barber and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. GUS THORNHILL'S FUNERAL HOME, INC 404-768-2993
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
Download Now