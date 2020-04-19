|
|
BRICE, Jerry On April 18, 2020, Jesus held him gently and angels sang so sweetly as Jerry Brice Ray, age 82, went to his Heavenly home. He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Ray and by his much-loved dog Ginger. Those left behind to miss him the most are his wife of over 59 years, Judy, his perfect children, according to him, daughter Teresa, son Terry of Cumming and his adopted, by choice, son Adam Jones of Cumming; his brother, Perry (Stella) Ray of Cumming, his chosen brother and sister-in-law, The Good Reverend Tony and Carole Allen of Cumming, sister-in-law, Peggy Allen of the Villages, FL, sister-in-law, Eva and Paul Guidry of Dunwoody, Mary Sue and Jeff Richards of Marietta, many nieces and nephews, the best neighbors in the whole world, Joani Yarbrough and Mike Bruce and the many friends at the Woodstock Waffle House. He was retired from the US Army Corp of Engineers and very proud veteran of the US Army. At his request, his ashes will be scattered, like the hash browns at his beloved Waffle House, at the Georgia National Cemetery at a later time. No service is planned now. The family wants to thank the staff and employees of Woodstock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Agape Hospice Care for being the angels who stood in the gap during this difficult time. Thanks for the care and loving compassion shown to Brice. To know Brice was to love him. Rest in peace sweetheart, until we meet again on the other side of Jordan. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2020