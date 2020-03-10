|
|
COLE, Jerry Lee Jerry Lee Cole, age 79, of Ellijay, GA, passed away on Monday, February, 24th, 2020. He was born on March 11th, 1940 and was raised in Paulding County. Jerry was a long time resident of Ellijay and was a very active member of Ellijay Church of Christ. After retiring as a multi-business owner, he enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting & gardening. Most of all, Mr. Cole loved his family and was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Buford Cole and Velma Elder Cole. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Alice Gardner Cole; daughter, Kimberly Dawn (Mark) Edwards and their children, Emmie and Mackenzie Edwards; daughter Theresa (Randi) Flora; son, John David Taylor and his children SSG David Taylor and Amanda Taylor (Josh) Jackson; great grandchildren, Riley Jackson and Sydney Jackson. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2020