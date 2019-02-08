Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
The Cathedral of Christ the King
COSTNER, Jerry Reid Jerry Reid Costner entered into his eternal grace and reward with the Lord on February 5, 2019. During his time with us, he was an exemplar of love, patience, understanding, devotion, generosity, humor and quiet strength. He will be missed immensely by his family who were truly blessed to have had him as a husband, father, and Pops. Jerry is survived by his wife Brenda (Azar) Costner, daughter Marisa Costner, son Brian Costner, Daughter in law Cara Costner, Granddaughter Quinn Costner, Grandson Charlie Costner, brother in law Michael Azar, and niece Shirley Hachey. Visitation, Sunday, February 10, 2019 at A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home from 2-4 PM with Rosary at 4 PM. Funeral service at The Cathedral of Christ the King on Monday February 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jerry's name to St. Jude Childrens Hospital or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cancer Home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
